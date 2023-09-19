Fiat 600e all-electric crossover goes official: Check prices, features

Written by Akash Pandey September 19, 2023 | 12:51 pm 2 min read

Fiat 600e is offered in two variants

Fiat has announced the launch of its first all-electric crossover, the Fiat 600e, which is set to hit the UK market next month. The 600e aims to compete in the profitable crossover segment with rivals like Kia Niro EV and the upcoming Volvo EX30. The Fiat 600e will be offered in two variants: the entry-level Red Edition and the top-end La Prima. The choice between the Red Edition and La Prima models will depend on your budget and desired features.

What about its design and features?

The Fiat 600e is similar in size and profile to the 500X. The new model has an exterior more in line with the firm's new design direction, featuring a front badge dropped for the model name in chrome, a sharper front end with an eyelid-style light design and corresponding touches on the rear. The electric crossover has 360 liters of boot space. It packs an array of safety features, including sensors all around, drowsy driver detection, and level-two assisted driving.

The 600e joins Fiat's eco-friendly lineup

The 600e is set to make a splash in the electric vehicle market, rivaling the likes of other premium vehicles in the segment. The electric crossover is based on the e-CMP2 platform and shares underpinnings with the Jeep Avenger. It boasts a 54kWh battery, providing 402km of range on the WLTP combined cycle. With a single motor, it delivers 154hp and 260Nm of torque.

Red Edition v/s La Prima: Check out the differences

The Red Edition features special exterior paint, fabric seats, and 16-inch alloy wheels. The La Prima includes features such as 18-inch alloy wheels, a 180-degree reversing camera, heated seats, a power tailgate, level-two autonomous driving tech with adaptive cruise control, blindspot detection, and wireless phone charging. Both models come standard with climate control, rear parking sensors, LED headlights, a 7.0-inch digital cluster, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

How much does it cost?

Fiat has confirmed that 600e will be available in select markets, including the UK. It will be sold alongside the ICE-only 500X. Prices for the Red Edition start from £32,995 (around Rs. 34 lakh). The La Prima begins at £36,995 (roughly Rs. 38.1 lakh).

