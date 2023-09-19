Hyundai ALCAZAR (facelift) found testing: What to expect

Written by Dwaipayan Roy September 19, 2023 | 09:58 am 2 min read

2024 Hyundai ALCAZAR should get an ADAS suite

Hyundai is gearing up for the launch of the facelifted ALCAZAR three-row SUV in India, with recent spy shots revealing significant changes to the front and rear. Expected to hit the market in the second half of 2024, the updated car will likely feature redesigned bumpers, grille, headlamps, taillights, and new alloy wheels. An array of interior upgrades and advanced driver assistance systems are also expected.

Enhanced features for 2024 model

The 2024 Hyundai ALCAZAR is set to receive a host of cosmetic updates and feature revisions. The refreshed SUV is expected to come equipped with an Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) suite, new upholstery, and a 360-degree-view camera. The current model already boasts a panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch screen, wireless chargers in the first two rows, a digital instrument cluster, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), BlueLink connectivity, and ventilated front seats.

Engine options should remain unchanged

The 2024 Hyundai ALCAZAR is likely to retain the same 1.5-liter turbo-petrol and diesel engine options, linked to six-speed manual, six-speed automatic, and seven-speed DCT gearboxes. No changes are expected in terms of power and torque figures. The prices for the facelifted car in India could be revealed late next year, with the model aiming to strengthen Hyundai's position in the competitive three-row SUV segment.

