BMW iX1 may launch in India next month: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey September 19, 2023 | 12:05 am 2 min read

The electric vehicle offers 494Nm of torque (Photo credit: BMW)

BMW is planning to launch its iX1 electric SUV in India next month, according to reports. It is expected to be priced in the range of Rs. 60-65 lakh (ex-showroom). The iX1 will aim to cater to the growing demand for electric vehicles, attracting environmentally-conscious consumers seeking a premium electric SUV. As the Indian government continues to promote the adoption of electric vehicles, the iX1 could play a significant role in shaping the company's future in India.

Sleek design and advanced features

The iX1's design is based on the third-generation X1, featuring a blanked-off front fascia with BMW's iconic twin-kidney grille and redesigned LED headlamps. The EV sports new alloy wheels and a reworked rear end, adding to its modern and sleek appearance. It offers a touchscreen infotainment system, multiple driving modes, and various safety features. With its combination of style, performance, and cutting-edge features, the iX1 is poised to make a strong impact in the Indian electric vehicle market.

It has a range of 438km per charge

The BMW iX1 is likely to be available in the xDrive30 variant, which boasts a dual-motor setup producing 313hp of power and 494Nm of torque. Powered by a 64.7kWh lithium-ion battery, the iX1 can cover up to 438km on a single charge. The vehicle comes with an 11kW charger and supports fast-charging at up to 130kW.

