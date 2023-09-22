Audi increases its eco-friendly appeal with 2024 Q4 e-tron

Audi increases its eco-friendly appeal with 2024 Q4 e-tron

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 22, 2023

The 2024 Audi Q4 e-tron features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Audi)

Audi has announced a significant update for its Q4 e-tron model, introducing a larger battery, improved charging capabilities, and a host of advanced features. The update aims to enhance the overall driving experience and efficiency of the capable EV range. The German marque is planning to make it an even more attractive option for eco-conscious consumers across the globe.

The EV gets a larger battery with quick charging capabilities

The updated Q4 e-tron now features a larger 77kWh battery pack (82kWh gross capacity) with optimized cell chemistry. The EV now promises a range of up to 561km on a single charge. It allows the Quattro models to achieve a maximum DC charging speed of 175kW and rear-wheel-drive variants to reach 135kW. The intelligent trip and charge planning system prioritizes high-performance HPC stations and activates battery preconditioning before reaching the selected charging station. This ensures faster charging times.

It has an improved electric motor and better ADAS features

Audi has redeveloped the Permanent Synchronous Magnet (PSM) for both rear-wheel-drive and Quattro all-wheel-drive models, resulting in higher efficiency and greater power. The former develops 281hp, while the latter generates 335hp of maximum power. The new electric motor utilizes optimized thermal management for increased efficiency, while suspension tuning enhances balance, comfort, and stability. Additionally, assisted lane changes in combination with adaptive cruise assist are now available for speeds above 90km/h on highways.

It features advanced battery protection and thermal management

The updated Q4 e-tron features an improved battery protection function that automatically limits the charge level to 80% to extend battery life. The thermal management system also activates post-conditioning, cooling the battery if it exceeds a fixed temperature threshold after driving or charging.

