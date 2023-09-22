Control your smart devices from your Mercedes-Benz car: Here's how

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 22, 2023 | 10:01 am 2 min read

The advanced 56-inch MBUX Hyperscreen was first seen in the all-electric EQS sedan (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes-Benz has introduced a new feature to its MBUX voice assistant, enabling users to control their smart home devices with voice commands. The update supports products from Philips Hue, Samsung SmartThings, TP-Link, and myQ by Chamberlain Group, allowing users to manage lights, smart plugs, thermostats, motion detectors, and garage doors. The service also enables users to check the status of their devices on the go with a voice command.

MBUX voice assistant seamlessly integrates with top smart home systems

Using the MBUX voice assistant's smart home feature, users can control various home appliances and security equipment with simple voice requests. This new service is complimentary for all cars that support the newer voice assistant system. This feature makes it easier for users to manage their homes.

Effortless connectivity ensures peace of mind

In addition to controlling smart home devices, the MBUX Vvice assistant also allows users to check the status of several systems. This feature provides peace of mind for users who want to ensure that their homes are secure and functioning correctly while they're away. Connecting smart home accounts to the vehicle is also a breeze. Users can ask, "Hey Mercedes, connect my smart home account," which generates a QR code on the central display for easy scanning with a smartphone.

