Mandatory vehicle fitness testing deadline extended to October 1, 2024

September 21, 2023

All fitness testing for transport vehicles must exclusively take place through the ATS system

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has extended the deadline for mandatory fitness testing of transport vehicles. Initially, different deadlines were set for various vehicle categories. Heavy goods and passenger motor vehicles were slated for April 1, 2023, while medium goods, medium passenger, and light motor vehicles were granted a deadline of June 1, 2024. Now, a unified deadline for all transport vehicles, regardless of category, has been set for October 1, 2024.

MoRTH has mandated that fitness testing for transport vehicles must exclusively take place through the automated testing stations (ATS) system, effective immediately upon the publication of the notification. Vehicle owners and operators must ensure they use an ATS registered under rule 175 and operate within the jurisdiction of the relevant registering authority.

The extension of the fitness testing deadline is a welcome relief for vehicle owners and operators who were racing against time to meet the earlier deadlines. This additional time provides them with the opportunity to prepare for compliance with the new regulations without the pressure of impending deadlines. It is also seen as a proactive measure to prevent potential bottlenecks and backlogs at ATS facilities across the country, ensuring a smoother transition to the mandatory testing regime.

