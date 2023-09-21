Honda launches Repsol editions of Hornet 2.0, Dio 125

Written by Rishabh Raj September 21, 2023 | 05:51 pm 2 min read

These vehicles will be available only at Honda's BigWing dealerships across India

Japanese automaker Honda has launched the 2023 Repsol editions of its popular Hornet 2.0 and Dio 125 bikes, catering to the MotoGP fans in the country. Both models sport the iconic Repsol Honda Team livery, with vibrant orange, red, and white color schemes. However, the manufacturer has made no mechanical changes to these limited edition models, retaining their original specifications and performance.

Iconic racing livery adorns limited editions

The 2023 Repsol editions of Hornet 2.0 and Dio 125 showcase Honda's racing heritage through their striking design elements. These motorcycles will be available only at Honda's BigWing dealerships across India, ensuring a premium buying experience for customers. The Repsol editions are priced at a premium compared to their standard counterparts, with the Hornet 2.0 costing Rs. 1.40 lakh and the Dio 125, Rs. 92,300.

Honda's dedication to Indian MotoGP fans

Yogesh Mathur, Director of Sales and Marketing at Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, expressed the company's dedication to Indian MotoGP fans with the launch of these limited edition models. He stated, "We also extend our best wishes to the Repsol Honda Team for the maiden BharatGP." The 2023 Repsol editions of Hornet 2.0 and Dio 125 aim to bring the excitement of MotoGP racing to Indian roads, offering enthusiasts a taste of Honda's racing legacy.

MotoGP Bharat Grand Prix to begin tomorrow

India's first MotoGP Grand Prix is going to take place this week from September 22 to 24, at Greater Noida's Buddh International Circuit in Uttar Pradesh. Named the "MotoGP Bharat Grand Prix," the event aims to draw fans and promote motorcycle racing in India. With top riders like Fabio Quartararo, Aleix Espargaro, and Francesco Bagnaia participating, it anticipates a crowd of over one lakh during the three-day event.

