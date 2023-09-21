Prior to debut, Royal Enfield Shotgun 650's specifications revealed

Written by Rishabh Raj September 21, 2023

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is set to make its debut at the 2023 EICMA show in Milan (Representational image)

As it is already known, Chennai-based Royal Enfield is gearing up to launch the Shotgun 650 bike in India. Now, ahead of its debut, the vehicle's power figures, dimensions, and weight have been leaked. The Shotgun 650 will feature more street bike ergonomics. Also, it will be shorter and narrower than the Super Meteor 650 model but taller.

Advanced features and stylish design

The Shotgun 650 will come equipped with LED lighting all around, upside-down front forks, and twin-sided rear shock absorbers. Other highlights include dual exhaust pipes, a muscular fuel tank, front and rear disc brakes with dual-channel ABS, black alloy wheels, and split grab rails. Split seats, a six-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch, and a semi-digital instrument cluster featuring Tripper Navigation will also be available.

Impressive dimensions and power specs

The Shotgun 650 will measure 2,170mm in length, 820mm in width, and 1,105mm in height, with a wheelbase of 1,465mm. It will have a gross weight of 428kg. The bike will use a 647.95cc, parallel twin-cylinder, air- and oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine, similar to the ones found in the Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, and Super Meteor 650. The engine will produce a maximum power of 47hp at 7,250rpm.

What about its availability?

The production-specific Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is set to make its debut at the 2023 EICMA show in Milan, Italy before hitting the market. With its impressive specs and advanced features, the Shotgun 650 is poised to attract motorcycle enthusiasts seeking a powerful and stylish street bike. Pricing and availability details will be announced closer to the launch date.

