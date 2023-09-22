2023 Hyundai i20 N Line debuts at Rs. 10 lakh

Auto

2023 Hyundai i20 N Line debuts at Rs. 10 lakh

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 22, 2023 | 12:55 pm 2 min read

The 2023 Hyundai i20 N Line rolls on designer alloy wheels (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai has launched the 2023 iteration of the i20 N Line in India, featuring a sportier design and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine. Prices start at Rs. 9.99 lakh for the N6 manual variant and Rs. 11.09 lakh for the N6 7-speed DCT model (all prices, ex-showroom) on our shores. The refreshed car aims to attract enthusiasts seeking a performance-oriented hatchback with unique styling and advanced features.

The hatchback flaunts 16-inch wheels

The facelifted i20 N Line boasts a unique front bumper, parametric grille design, new front splitter, and redesigned 16-inch alloy wheels. The rear features a modified bumper with a prominent diffuser, red accents, and dual exhaust outlets. Inside, the cabin shares its design with the standard model but adds subtle red accents, N-line badging on the seats and steering wheel, red-colored ambient lighting, metal-finished pedals, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

It gets a sportier suspension setup for an engaging experience

The 2023 i20 N Line is powered by a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that develops 120hp of maximum power. It is mated to either a 7-speed DCT or a 6-speed manual gearbox. The previous iMT gearbox has been replaced by a six-speed manual gearbox, further enhancing the car's performance credentials. The suspension has also been tweaked for a sportier setup, and the inclusion of rear disc brakes marks a significant upgrade over the standard model.

The 2023 Hyundai i20 N Line has competitive pricing

In India, the i20 N Line faces tough competition from turbo-petrol hatchbacks such as the Altroz iTurbo. The base N6 models start at Rs. 9.99 lakh for the six-speed manual variant and Rs. 11.09 lakh for the 7-speed DCT automatic version. Top-spec N8 trims are priced at Rs. 11.21 lakh for the manual and Rs. 12.31 lakh for the automatic (all prices, ex-showroom).

Share this timeline