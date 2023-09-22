Toyota unveils GR86 AE86 40th Anniversary Edition: Check features

Toyota unveils GR86 AE86 40th Anniversary Edition: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 22, 2023

Toyota GR86 AE86 40th Anniversary Edition runs on lightweight blacked-out wheels (Photo credit: Toyota)

Toyota has revealed a special edition model of the GR86 for the MY-2024 version in Japan, paying homage to the original AE86. The limited edition sports coupe, dubbed the 40th Anniversary Edition, features retro-inspired design elements and upgraded performance components. With only 200 units available, this exclusive model is expected to be in high demand among racing enthusiasts over there.

It flaunts a retro-inspired design

The 2024 Toyota GR86 AE86 40th Anniversary Edition is available in white or red with black stripes and is based on the RZ trim. It boasts upgraded Brembo ventilated disc brakes and Sachs absorbers, which are also offered as optional equipment for the regular 2024 GR86. The special edition also features 18-inch dark gray metallic wheels, black side mirror caps, and a large trunk-lid spoiler. Inside, a black-and-red theme is complemented by a "Since 1983 40th" logo on the doors.

Limited production run will boost its popularity

With only 200 units available, the 2024 GR86 AE86 40th Anniversary Edition is expected to be in high demand. Toyota has priced the manual gearbox version at JPY 3,822,000 (roughly Rs. 21.37 lakh) and the automatic at JPY 3,920,000 (around Rs. 21.92 lakh) in Japan. If demand exceeds the planned production run, a lottery will be organized to determine who will have the opportunity to purchase the car.

