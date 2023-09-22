Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid debuts in India: Check top alternatives

Auto

Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid debuts in India: Check top alternatives

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 22, 2023 | 03:12 pm 3 min read

Bentley Flying Spur rolls on 22-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Bentley)

Luxury car marque Bentley has revealed the hybrid version of its flagship sedan offering, the Flying Spur in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 5.25 crore (ex-showroom). This model will be sold on our shores only via Gurugram-based Exclusive Motors, the official partner of the British carmaker. It competes in the premium four-wheeler segment. Here's a look at its top alternatives.

Firstly, a look at the Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid

The Flying Spur Hybrid features a matrix grille with a dark tint treatment, circular LED headlights, crystal-like DRLs, 22-inch wheels, and squared-out LED taillights. Inside, it gets wooden veneers on the dashboard, brushed aluminum components, a panoramic sunroof, multi-color ambient lighting, a 21-channel sound system, and a 12.3-inch infotainment panel. Powering the sedan is a 2.9-liter V6 petrol engine and an electric motor (536hp/750Nm).

BMW 7 Series: Costs Rs. 1.7 crore

The BMW 7 Series flaunts a large kidney grille, adaptive LED headlights, flush-fitted door handles, and wrap-around LED taillamps. It has a luxurious cabin a full-width light band, a curved panel for the driver's display and infotainment system, and a roof-mounted 31.3-inch 8K screen. It is backed by a 4.4-liter mild-hybrid V8 engine (536hp/749.7Nm) and a 3.0-liter motor with a 48V mild-hybrid system (375hp/519.2Nm).

Lexus LS: Price starts at Rs. 1.96 crore

The Lexus LS has a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a large blacked-out grille, 20-inch wheels, and sleek LED headlights with DRLs. It has a four-seater cabin with heated seats, a Mark Levinson sound system, a head-up display, and a 12.3-inch infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. It runs on a 3.5-liter, twin-turbo V6 engine that generates 416hp/599.3Nm.

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class: Price begins at Rs. 2.69 crore

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class flaunts swept-back Matrix LED headlights, a large chromed grille with vertical slats, flush-fitted door handles, designer alloy wheels, and wrap-around LED taillights. Its cabin features a minimalistic dashboard with wooden trims, a panoramic sunroof, a 30-speaker Burmester sound system, and a vertically-stacked MBUX infotainment panel. It draws power from a 4.0-liter V8 engine (503hp/700Nm) or a 6.0-liter V12 mill (612hp/900Nm).

Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge: Price starts at Rs. 6.95 crore

Rolls-Royce's Ghost Black Badge gets darkened styling elements, 21-inch carbon alloy composite wheels, large ORVMs, 'suicide doors,' and the iconic 'Pantheon' grille. On the inside, the spacious 4-seater cabin features ventilated leather seats, a bespoke veneer called 'Black Badge Technical Fibre,' and the famous 'Shooting Star Headliner.' It is fueled by a potent 6.0-liter, twin-turbo V12 engine which generates 600hp/900Nm.

Share this timeline