Is 2024 Yamaha MT-09 better than 2024 Ducati Monster

By Pradnesh Naik 05:46 pm Nov 02, 202305:46 pm

The 2024 Yamaha MT-09 features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Yamaha)

Yamaha has taken the wraps off the 2024 iteration of the iconic MT-09 model for the global markets. The motorcycle has received a major overhaul, both mechanical and visual. In the liter-class premium streetfighter segment, the upgraded bike rivals the Ducati Monster for the top spot. Between these two heavy hitters, which one makes more sense? The Japanese fighter or the Italian brawler?

Why does this story matter?

Motorcycles from the streetfighter segment are some of the most sought-after, across the globe. They offer a balanced ride and handling characteristics both on the streets and on the race track. The Ducati Monster has been leading the segment in recent years. However, Yamaha is now planning to snatch the top spot from the Italian marque with its MT-09, in its 2024 avatar.

Yamaha MT-09 looks more appealing

The 2024 Yamaha MT-09 features a muscular 14-liter fuel tank, a squarish bi-functional LED headlamp, split-type DRLs, a raised handlebar, split-type seats, an under-belly exhaust, and a sleek LED taillamp. The 2024 Ducati Monster sports a 14-liter sculpted fuel tank, an oval-shaped LED headlamp, a wide handlebar, dual upswept exhaust, split-type seats, and a slim LED taillamp. Both motorcycles ride on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Both bikes are equipped with traction control and ride-by-wire throttle

To ensure the safety of the rider, both the Yamaha MT-09 and Ducati Monster come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, a traction control system, ride-by-wire throttle, and multiple riding modes. Suspension duties on both streetfighters are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

The MT-09 packs a more powerful engine

The Yamaha MT-09 is backed by an upgraded 890cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, inline-triple engine that puts out 117hp of maximum power at 10,000rpm and 93Nm of peak torque at 7,000rpm. Powering the Ducati Monster is a 937cc, liquid-cooled, L-twin Testastretta engine that develops a maximum power of 111hp at 9,250rpm and a peak torque of 93Nm at 6,500rpm. Both bikes get a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the 2024 Ducati Monster ranges between Rs. 12.95 lakh and Rs. 15.95 lakh. On the other hand, we expect the 2024 Yamaha MT-09 to carry a price tag of around Rs. 12 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) once launched. In our opinion, the MT-09 makes more sense with its aggressive design and a more powerful inline-triple engine.

