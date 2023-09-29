Jawa 42 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Which is better

1/6

Auto 2 min read

Jawa 42 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Which is better

By Pradnesh Naik 01:21 pm Sep 29, 202301:21 pm

Celestial Copper, Cosmic Rock, Starship Blue, and Infinity Black color schemes of the 2023 Jawa 42

Jawa Motorcycles has introduced the MY-2023 iteration of its popular offering, the 42 in India with a price tag of Rs. 1.98 lakh. It is available in four new dual-tone paint schemes. The existing single-tone variant, sold alongside the new version, now starts at Rs. 1.89 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). At that price point, it rivals the 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

Mahindra-owned Classic Legends revived the iconic Jawa brand in India in 2018. The 'Forty Two' was the first model from the legendary bikemaker to hit our shores. It aimed to steal the crown from Royal Enfield in the sub-500cc retro-roadster segment. Now, to take on Royal Enfield's re-introduced Bullet 350 based on the acclaimed J-series 350cc platform, the new Jawa 2 is here.

3/6

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 looks more appealing of the two

The 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 features a teardrop-shaped fuel tank with metallic badges, signature "Tiger Eye" pilot lamps, a stepped-up seat, and wire-spoked wheels. The 2023 Jawa 42 sports a sculpted fuel tank, shortened fenders, a single-piece seat, a new raven texture finish on the engine and exhaust components, clear-lens turn indicators, a revised fresh bash plate, and diamond-cut alloy wheels.

4/6

Both bikes come equipped with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

Both the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Jawa 42 come equipped with disc brakes on the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to ensure the safety of the rider. The suspension duties on these retro-inspired motorcycles are carried out by telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

5/6

Jawa 42 packs a more powerful engine

The 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is backed by a 349cc single-cylinder J-series engine that puts out 20hp of maximum power and 27Nm of peak torque. Powering the 2023 Jawa 42 is a 294.7cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 27hp and a peak torque of 26.8Nm. The former gets a 5-speed gearbox, while the latter has a 6-speed unit.

6/6

Which one should you choose?

In India, the the 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 can be yours between Rs. 1.74 lakh and Rs. 2.16 lakh. On the other hand, the 2023 Jawa 42 will set you back by Rs. 1.98 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Jawa 42 makes more sense on our shores, with its powerful engine and overall modern appeal.