Toyota's new mid-size SUV in India will rival Mahindra XUV700

1/4

Auto 2 min read

Toyota's new mid-size SUV in India will rival Mahindra XUV700

By Pradnesh Naik 11:21 am Sep 29, 202311:21 am

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder rolls on designer 17-inch wheels. Representative image (Photo credit: Toyota)

Toyota has set its sights on expanding its footprint in the Indian market. The Japanese carmaker is planning to introduce a new mid-size SUV on our shores. Codenamed 340D, it aims to compete with popular rivals such as the Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari, and MG Hector. A dedicated mid-size SUV has always been missing from the brand's line-up. The carmaker now plans to fill the gap by 2026, after witnessing the success achieved by its rivals in the said segment.

2/4

Mid-size SUV expected to offer hybrid and electric options

Car enthusiasts can expect the forthcoming Toyota mid-size SUV to come packed with both hybrid and fully electric powertrains. Feature-wise, it is likely to sport a large touchscreen display, leatherette upholstery, a dedicated connectivity suite, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). This new model will help bridge the gap in the carmaker's portfolio between the Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Innova Hycross. A rebadged Maruti version might also hit the market at a later stage.

3/4

New manufacturing plant to boost production capacity

The upcoming SUV will roll off the assembly line at Toyota's third manufacturing plant in India, currently under construction. This new facility is situated in Bidadi, Karnataka, right next to the company's existing plants. Toyota initially plans to produce around 60,000 units of the new car (340D) per year, with the plant's capacity ranging from 80,000 to 120,000 vehicles annually. In the long run, this capacity could be ramped up to churn out up to 200,000 units per year.

4/4

Toyota is also considering mini Land Cruiser for Indian market

Besides targeting the mid-size SUV segment, Toyota is also considering the introduction of a premium product for the Indian market, potentially a mini Land Cruiser. While plans are still in the works, this new offering would cater to a niche audience and be imported as completely knocked-down (CKD) units for assembly in India. Positioned above the Fortuner, the all-new SUV is expected to be competitively priced, offering a significant cost advantage compared to other luxurious offerings.