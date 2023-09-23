How Aprilia RS 457 fares against KTM RC 390

September 23, 2023

Both bikes feature an all-LED lighting setup

Aprilia has taken the wraps off its newest middleweight supersport offering, the RS 457 in the Indian market. Pre-bookings for the new motorcycle are now open on our shores. With its official launch expected in October, the all-new bike will rival the current segment leader, the KTM RC 390. Which one is better? The Italian fighter or the Austrian brawler?

Why does this story matter?

Sports bikes have always been aspirational in India. Apart from being a status symbol, they offer the best handling experience on the tarmac. KTM revolutionized the middleweight supersport segment on our shores with its highly-capable RC range of motorcycles, especially the RC 390. However, Aprilia is now planning to end the dominance of the reigning sub-500cc champion with its all-new RS 457 model.

KTM RC 390 looks more appealing of the two

Aprilia RS 457 flaunts a signature triple LED headlamp setup with LED DRLs, a double front fairing, split-type seats, clip-on handlebars, an under-belly exhaust, and a sleek LED taillamp. KTM RC 390 features a sharp-looking fuel tank, LED headlight with DRLs, split seats with a bolt-on subframe, a side-slung exhaust, and a full-color TFT instrument console. Both bikes roll on 17-inch lightweight wheels.

Both bikes get ride-by-wire throttle and traction control system

For the safety of the rider, both the Aprilia RS 457 and KTM RC 390 come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, a ride-by-wire throttle, and a traction control system. The latter also gets a cornering function. Suspension duties on both supersport offerings are handled by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

The RS 457 packs a more powerful engine

Aprilia RS 457 runs on an all-new 457cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, parallel-twin engine that develops a maximum power of 48hp. KTM RC 390 is fueled by a 373cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, single-cylinder engine that puts out a maximum power of 43hp and a peak torque of 37Nm. Transmission duties on both motorcycles are handled by a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch and a bi-directional quick-shifter.

Which one should you choose?

In India, we expect the Aprilia RS 457 to carry a price tag of around Rs. 4.5 lakh. In comparison, the 2023 KTM RC 390 can be yours at Rs. 3.18 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the RC 390 makes more sense on our shores for its better looks and much lower price in comparison to its rival.

