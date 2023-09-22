Subaru unveils 2024 BRZ STI Sport model: Check features

The 2024 Subaru BRZ STI Sport features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Subaru)

Subaru has introduced the 2024 BRZ STI Sport, a new trim level exclusive to the Japanese market. It features upgraded suspension, enhanced brakes, and striking cosmetic changes. The sporty model is set to debut at the "FUJI 86/BRZ STYLE 2023" event at the Fuji Speedway on September 24. Priced at around $25,400 (approximately Rs. 21.07 lakh) for the manual and $25,800 (roughly Rs. 21.4 lakh) for the automatic variant, the coupe aims to attract driving enthusiasts.

It flaunts a distinctive design and gets high-performance components

The 2024 BRZ STI Sport boasts an STI-tuned Hitachi Astemo Sensitive Frequency Response Damper (SFRD) at the front axle and a different rear damper for improved suspension. It also features 17-inch Brembo brakes with ventilated discs and gold calipers, along with 18-inch dark metallic wheels wrapped in high-performance tires. Cosmetic changes include blacked-out ORVMs, a roof antenna, and a cherry red finish on the BRZ logo in the headlights, giving the car a distinctive appearance.

EyeSight system enhances the coupe's overall appeal

Inside, the BRZ STI Sport offers burgundy/black suede/leather seats, dark metallic accents, and an STI-branded red start/stop button for a luxurious feel. It now comes with the EyeSight driver assistance system, even on manual gearbox-equipped models, mirroring the US-spec version. This advanced safety feature, along with the updated VDC system and performance enhancements, makes the sporty coupe an attractive option for driving enthusiasts in the Japanese market.

It is powered by a 2.4-liter boxer engine

Under the hood, the model retains the 2.4-liter, naturally aspirated, boxer engine that powers the rear wheels. The JDM-spec 2024 Subaru BRZ also gets an updated vehicle dynamics control (VDC) system and different tires for the base R trim level.

