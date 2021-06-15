SUBARU Forester (facelift), with refreshed design and new features, unveiled
Japanese automaker SUBARU has unveiled the facelifted version of the Forester crossover in its home country. It is offered in four trims: Touring, X-BREAK, Advance, and SPORT. As for the highlights, the car has a refreshed look and a spacious cabin with many features. It is available with a choice of two engines. Here are more details.
The car is available in three new colors
The new Forester has a muscular hood, a large back grille bearing a 'SUBARU' logo, redesigned headlights, an updated bumper, and LED fog lights. It is surrounded by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 18-inch wheels. Wrap-around taillights are available on the rear. The car is available in three new shades: Autumn Green Metallic, Brilliant Bronze Metallic, and Cascade Green Silica.
There are two engines on offer
The facelifted SUBARU Forester is offered with a 1.8-liter turbo-petrol boxer engine that makes 175hp/300Nm. The second option is an e-Boxer powertrain, which uses a 2.0-liter petrol mill and an electric motor, to deliver a combined power of 143hp and 188Nm of torque.
The vehicle has a sunroof and a 3-spoke steering wheel
The 2022 SUBARU Forester has a spacious cabin with new upholstery choices, a sunroof, auto climate control, 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a digital instrument cluster and an infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. For ensuring the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags and an EyeSight driver assistance system are available.
SUBARU Forester: Pricing
The pricing details of the new SUBARU Forester in Japan are currently unavailable. However, in the US, the previous-generation of the compact crossover carries a starting price-tag of $24,795 (around Rs. 18.2 lakh).