Written by Pradnesh Naik September 22, 2023 | 04:27 pm 2 min read

BMW iX1 rides on designer alloy wheels (Photo credit: BMW)

BMW has released a teaser image of its highly anticipated electric SUV, the iX1 in India. The upcoming vehicle is an all-electric version of the recently launched X1 and is expected to hit the market in the coming weeks. With rivals like the Hyundai IONIQ 5, Kia EV6, Volvo XC40 Recharge, and the newly launched C40 Recharge, the iX1 is set to make a splash in the electric SUV segment.

Take a look at the teaser

It sprints from 0-100km/h in just 5.3 seconds

The iX1 is powered by a dual electric motor setup linked to a 64.7kWh battery pack. The setup produces a maximum power of 313hp and 494Nm of peak torque. Globally, the all-wheel-drive EV boasts a claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of just 5.3 seconds. To differentiate itself from its ICE counterpart, the iX1 features blue accents on the front and rear bumpers as well as on the door sills.

It features an all-LED lighting setup and a kidney grille

The exterior of the iX1 showcases LED headlamps with inverted L-shaped DRLs and a distinctive chunky kidney-shaped grille with chrome inserts. Inside, the cabin is equipped with a fully digital instrument cluster and a 10.7-inch infotainment system, powered by BMW's newest iDrive 8 OS. These advanced features aim to provide a seamless and enjoyable driving experience for prospective iX1 owners.

The iX1 will arrive as a completely built-up (CBU) unit

Upon its launch here, the BMW iX1 will face stiff competition from similarly-specced e-SUVs on our shores. The EV will be offered as a completely built-up (CBU) model and is expected to be launched in India in the coming weeks. With its impressive specifications and unique design elements, the iX1 is poised to make a significant impact in the electric SUV segment.

