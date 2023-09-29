Honda Gold Wing Tour launched at Rs. 39L, bookings open

By Pradnesh Naik 03:22 pm Sep 29, 202303:22 pm

Honda Gold Wing Tour has a kerb weight of 390kg (Photo credit: Honda)

Honda has launched the Gold Wing Tour in India with a price tag of Rs. 39.2 lakh (ex-showroom). Order books for the full-size tourer have also been opened on our shores. Imported via the Completely Built Up (CBU) route, this premium motorcycle will be accessible through Honda's exclusive BigWing dealerships. The motorcycle is designed to cater to the increasing demand for luxury touring motorcycles in our country.

The tourer features a 7-inch display with advanced connectivity options

The Honda Gold Wing Tour boasts a range of advanced features, such as an all-LED lighting setup, and a 7-inch color TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. An electrically adjustable windshield and a Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) are also offered as standard equipment. Additionally, the motorcycle includes an airbag for the rider, two USB type-C ports, and other high-end equipment to ensure a comfortable and safe riding experience for long-distance touring enthusiasts.

It draws power from a 1,833cc, six-cylinder engine

Powering the Honda Gold Wing Tour is a 1,833cc, liquid-cooled, inline-six, 24-valve engine that develops a maximum power of 125hp and 170Nm of peak torque. The capable motor is paired with a 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT), ensuring smooth and efficient power delivery. The motorcycle also features a creep forward and back function for added convenience. Moreover, it comes with a ride-by-wire system and four riding modes: Tour, Sport, Econ, and Rain.

It will offer a combination of comfort, performance, and technology

The Honda Gold Wing Tour will be exclusively sold through Honda's premium BigWing dealerships across India. These dealerships are committed to providing an exceptional buying experience for customers seeking high-end motorcycles from the Japanese automaker. With bookings now open for this luxury touring motorcycle, Indian riders can anticipate experiencing the perfect combination of comfort, performance, and advanced technology that it offers.