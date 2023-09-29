BMW iX1 sells out within hours of launch in India

By Pradnesh Naik 02:14 pm Sep 29, 202302:14 pm

BMW iX1 rides on designer alloy wheels (Photo credit: BMW)

BMW's iX1 electric SUV, which debuted in India yesterday with a price tag of Rs. 66.9 lakh (ex-showroom), is sold out for the rest of the year. The e-SUV achieved this feat within hours of opening its order books. The German automaker has not revealed the exact number of units sold. Vikram Pawah, President of BMW India, was thrilled with the "extraordinary response" the EV received, saying it has "charged ahead and exceeded" expectations in the luxury electric car market.

The iX1 promises a range of up to 440km

Driven by dual electric motors linked to a 66.4kWh battery pack, the BMW iX1 generates a maximum power of 309hp and a peak torque of 494Nm. Featuring xDrive all-wheel drive technology, this luxury SUV boasts a range of up to 440km on a single charge. Its all-wheel-drive system is electronically controlled for optimal performance. It can zip from 0-100km/h in just 5.6 seconds and hit a top speed of 180km/h.

Rapid charging technology helps extend the range in 20 minutes

The BMW iX1 comes with rapid charging technology, allowing its battery pack to charge from 10% to 80% in just 20 minutes using a 130kW DC fast charger. A quick 10-minute charge with this fast charger can provide a range of 120km. Moreover, an 11kW AC charger, which comes as a complimentary accessory with the EV, can fully replenish the battery pack in about 6.3 hours.

BMW's commitment to sustainable mobility in India

With the introduction of the BMW iX1, the automaker takes another stride toward sustainable mobility in India. The iX1 joins BMW's line-up of electric vehicles, such as the i7, iX, i4, and MINI SE, catering to the increasing demand for eco-friendly transportation options. As more consumers embrace electric vehicles, the automaker's dedication to offering cutting-edge electric choices will continue to propel the growth of sustainable mobility in the country.