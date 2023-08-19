Top features of Lamborghini Lanzador concept EV

Lamborghini Lanzador concept rolls on designer wheels (Photo credit: Lamborghini)

Lamborghini has officially revealed its first-ever all-electric concept vehicle, the Lanzador at the Monterey Car Week. The 2+2 electrified grand tourer stays true to the Italian marque's design DNA and borrows elements from the Sesto Elemento, Murciélago, and Countach. The carmaker claims a peak power output of over 1MW or around 1,340hp for the EV. Here's a quick look at its features.

Why does this story matter?

With the rising pollution levels and fossil fuel costs, almost every automaker is shifting its focus toward green mobility solutions. Lamborghini is planning to join the electrification bandwagon with its upcoming series of Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) and hybrid offerings. After unveiling its first green vehicle, the Revuelto, the Sant'Agata Bolognese-based carmaker is now gearing up to reveal its first fully-electric vehicle soon.

The concept EV looks sporty with angular body panels

The Lamborghini Lanzador concept EV is based on the automaker's modern design philosophy and flaunts angular body panels. It features a sculpted hood, a raked windscreen, sleek LED headlamps, split-type DRLs, a wide air dam, an aggressive front air splitter, squared-out wheel arches with black cladding, and designer alloy wheels. LED taillamps with a 3D effect and a diffuser grace the rear end.

It comes equipped with active suspension and rear-wheel steering

To make the Lanzador concept more maneuverable, Lamborghini has equipped it with a rear-wheel steering system. The EV also features an active suspension system to further enhance the ride and handling characteristics on almost every road condition.

Its cabin draws inspiration from a fighter jet's cockpit

On the inside, the Lamborghini Lanzador concept has a fighter jet-inspired cabin in a 2+2 seating configuration. It gets a sporty multifunctional steering wheel, sustainably-tanned leather and Merino wool upholstery, recycled carbon fiber trims, bucket-type seats, a wireless charger, ambient lighting, and floor mats made using recycled PET bottles. It features a fully-digital driver's display and a large infotainment panel.

It incorporates the Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva (ALA) system

Lamborghini has incorporated the Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva (ALA) system last seen in the Huracan Performante and Aventador SVJ. The system utilizes the front air shutter and a movable splitter that helps cool down brakes and aid the vehicle's aerodynamic efficiency.

