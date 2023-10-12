Moto Morini's Calibro 650 cruiser breaks cover: Check features

1/4

Auto 2 min read

Moto Morini's Calibro 650 cruiser breaks cover: Check features

By Pradnesh Naik 11:53 am Oct 12, 202311:53 am

Moto Morini Calibro 650 rides on lightweight alloy wheels (Photo credit: Moto Morini)

Moto Morini, the Italian motorcycle maker, has unveiled its newest model, the Calibro 650 cruiser, at an event in Milan. The company is set to launch this all-new offering at the EICMA motor show in November this year. The motorcycle boasts a 650cc, parallel-twin engine and a newly developed chassis, designed specifically for a comfortable middleweight cruiser experience. Interestingly, the bike also opts for a belt-type final drive instead of a chain, staying true to its cruiser roots.

2/4

Take a look at the announcement

Instagram post A post shared by motomorini.eu on October 12, 2023 at 10:22 am IST

3/4

The cruiser is designed at European Moto Style Center Morini

The Calibro 650's design was born at the European Moto Style Center Morini in Trivolzio. While the entire list of features is not revealed by the bikemaker, some details such as an LED headlight, a sloping fuel tank, and designer alloy wheels, most likely an 18-inch (front) and 16-inch (rear) are visible in the images. With a low seat height, the upcoming cruiser will be accessible for riders of various heights.

4/4

Two versions will be offered for different license holders

Moto Morini has plans to offer the Calibro 650 in two variants: a full-power model and a restricted-power version (46.9hp) for A2 license holders in Europe. The bike's design draws inspiration from classic American cruiser styling but shares similarities with its primary rival, Kawasaki's Vulcan S. We can expect more details and specs to be revealed during or around EICMA, which is scheduled to take place between November 7 and November 12 in Milan.