Hennessey pays tribute to Camaro with limited-run Exorcist Final Edition

1/5

Auto 2 min read

Hennessey pays tribute to Camaro with limited-run Exorcist Final Edition

By Pradnesh Naik 10:34 am Oct 12, 202310:34 am

Hennessey Camaro ZL1 Exorcist Final Edition rides on lightweight forged wheels (Photo credit: Hennessey Performance Engineering)

As Chevrolet plans to end production of its Camaro model, Hennessey Performance Engineering is commemorating the iconic coupe with the limited-run ZL1 Exorcist Final Edition. This high-performance version puts out a whopping 1,000hp from its 6.2-liter V8 engine, making it a fitting homage to the legendary muscle car. With only 57 units set to be produced, the Exorcist Final Edition is bound to become a hot collector's item among enthusiasts.

2/5

Camaro's 6.2-liter "LT4" V8 engine gets significant tweaks

To reach an impressive 1,000hp of power and 1,187Nm of torque, Hennessey has made significant tweaks to the Camaro's 6.2-liter LT4 V8 engine. These upgrades include a larger supercharger, a higher flowing air intake, an updated fuel system with a new pump and injectors, ported cylinder heads, and new camshafts. Additionally, enhanced valves, springs, retainers, lifters, and pushrods have been installed. Further tuning includes a bigger heat exchanger, stainless steel headers, and high-flow catalytic converters.

3/5

It reaches a top speed of 350km/h

Thanks to the extensive engine modifications, the Exorcist Final Edition now boasts a substantial performance boost. The car can now zip from 0-96km/h in just 2.1 seconds and complete the quarter-mile run in 9.57 seconds. Moreover, this potent coupe clocks a top speed of 350km/h, making it one of the fastest production Camaro ever built.

4/5

Chevrolet has plans for the Camaro moniker

The exterior of the Exorcist Final Edition remains mostly unchanged from the standard Camaro ZL1, except for unique Final Edition graphics decorating the body. These include stripes along the sides and circular emblems behind the front wheels. Although Chevrolet has announced that 2024 will be the final model year for the current Camaro, the company has reassured fans that this isn't the end of the Camaro moniker.

5/5

Poll Which other limited-run muscle car caught your attention?