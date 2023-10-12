New-generation MINI Cooper in the works: What to expect

By Pradnesh Naik

The 2023 MINI Cooper range features an all-LED lighting setup. Representative image (Photo credit: MINI)

British marque MINI is gearing up to reveal the ICE-powered Cooper soon. Production-ready mules of both the hardtop and convertible versions were spotted testing in Germany. This comes after the brand's introduction of its electric Cooper and Countryman. Although these combustion engine-powered models will have different underpinnings than their electric siblings, they will share similar design elements. The front shall boast a larger grille, while the circular headlights might showcase a stacked lamp design with horizontal LED DRL.

The ICE-powered MINI will be underpinned by UKL1 platform

The combustion engine-powered MINI Cooper models will be built on an updated version of the current UKL1 platform. While official powertrain details haven't been released, reports suggest these models will use the same engines as their predecessors, with minor tweaks to reduce emissions. As the BMW-owned carmaker aims to shift to an all-EV line-up by 2030, these updated models will likely be among the last to feature combustion engines.

It will feature multiple upgrades to the sporty cabin

As for the interiors of the revamped MINI Cooper hardtop and convertible variants, we can expect some upgrades. However, due to covered dashboards on test cars, it's unclear what specific changes have been made. The new cabin might adopt a minimalist design, similar to that of the electric models. Additionally, reports indicate that a manual gearbox won't be available for these updated cars.