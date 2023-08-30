Karizma XMR 210 vs Bajaj Pulsar RS200: Which is better

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 30, 2023 | 10:45 am 2 min read

Both bikes ride on 17-inch designer wheels

Hero MotoCorp has taken the wraps off the highly-anticipated Karizma XMR 210 in India. Available in three color options, the motorcycle carries an introductory price tag of Rs. 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom). At that price point, it rivals the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 in the quarter-liter supersport category. Which one of these two sporty offerings makes more sense on our shores? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

In 2003, the legendary Karizma arrived in style with Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan as its brand ambassador. It paved the way for high-performance motorcycles on our shores. Now, 20 years down the line, Hero MotoCorp has re-introduced the icon in a modern avatar. However, the bike faces tough competition this time in the form of the Pulsar RS200 from Bajaj Auto.

Hero Karizma XMR 210 looks more appealing of the two

Hero Karizma XMR 210 features a segment-first adjustable windscreen, an LED projector headlamp with DRLs and auto illumination function, sharp-looking full fairing, split-type seats, a stubby exhaust, and sleek LED taillamp. Bajaj Pulsar RS200 sports dual projector headlights, eyebrow-like DRLs, a clip-on handlebar, an upright windscreen, full-fairing, an upswept exhaust, and a boomerang-shaped LED taillamp. Both motorcycles roll on 17-inch designer alloy wheels.

The bikes are equipped with petal-type disc brakes

Both the Hero Karizma XMR 210 and Bajaj Pulsar RS200 come equipped with petal-type disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to ensure the safety of the rider. The suspension duties on these supersport models are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear end.

The Karizma XMR 210 packs a more powerful engine

Powering the Hero Karizma XMR 210 is a 210cc, DOHC, 4-valve, liquid-cooled engine that puts out a maximum power of 25hp and a peak torque of 20.4Nm. The Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is fueled by a 199.5cc, liquid-cooled, SOHC, single-cylinder, DTS-i motor that produces 24.2hp of maximum power and 18.7Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on both bikes are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

Which one should you buy?

The Hero Karizma XMR 210 is currently available at an introductory price tag of Rs. 1.73 lakh. On the other hand, the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 can be yours at Rs. 1.72 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Karizma XMR 210 makes more sense on our shores, with its aggressive design, powerful motor, and new features such as auto-illumination and adjustable windscreen.

