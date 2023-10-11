BMW is exploring multiple drivetrain options with upcoming M EVs

1/3

Auto 2 min read

BMW is exploring multiple drivetrain options with upcoming M EVs

By Pradnesh Naik 05:59 pm Oct 11, 202305:59 pm

The i7 M70 is currently the flagship electric sedan model for BMW (Photo credit: BMW)

BMW is making strides in the development of a quad-motor electric performance car, most probably an i4 M50-based prototype. The German automaker has plans to launch its first fully electric M car later in the decade, which could include an electric M3. Interestingly, BMW is also considering a rear-wheel-drive setup with dual motors, as M CEO Frank van Meel shared with Ars Technica. This alternative configuration might lead to lighter and more enjoyable driving experiences.

2/3

Challenges in developing high-performance electric motors

Designing high-performance electric motors for cars is no easy feat, especially when compared to the hefty, powerful motors used in trains for over a century. As Meel explains, these motors need to be both compact and powerful for automotive use. Engineers also have to come up with optimal cooling solutions to ensure consistent performance from the motors. Additionally, they must make sure the battery doesn't overheat while the motors are running at full capacity.

3/3

The existing line-up consists of M performance-badged EVs only

At the moment, BMW offers a variety of M Performance-badged electric vehicles, such as the i4 M50, i5 M60, iX M60, and i7 M70. However, a true M EV will take a few more years to materialize. The first models based on the new platform are set to hit the market in 2025 as a sedan and SUV in the 3 Series segment.