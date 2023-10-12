Tesla Model 3-rivaling Kia EV5 showcased: Check design, features

1/4

Auto 2 min read

Tesla Model 3-rivaling Kia EV5 showcased: Check design, features

By Pradnesh Naik 02:48 pm Oct 12, 202302:48 pm

Kia EV5 rolls on designer alloy wheels (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

Kia Motors has showcased its newest electric vehicle, the 2025 EV5, at the company's first-ever EV Day event in Seoul. This midsize crossover is a vital addition to the South Korean marque's lineup, as it aims for 40% of its global sales to be all-electric by 2030 and targets one million EV sales annually by 2026. With an expected price range of between $35,000 and $50,000, the EV5 will play a significant role in achieving these ambitious goals.

2/4

Three variants with different battery capacities are offered

The Kia EV5 comes in three variants: Standard, Long Range, and Long Range AWD. The Standard model has a 64kWh battery pack, while the Long Range models features an 84kWh battery. According to China's Combined Charging and Load Cycle (CLTC) standards, the EV5 boasts impressive ranges of up to 531km for the Standard model, 719km for the Long Range front-wheel-drive version, and 648km for the Long Range AWD variant.

3/4

It supports the 400V electric architecture

In contrast to other vehicles in Kia Motors's E-GMP family, the EV5 only has a 400V electric architecture instead of the increasingly popular 800V system. This choice means that the EV's fast charging times won't be as quick as its siblings. The automaker states that the EV5 can charge from 30% to 80% in 27 minutes on a fast charger. For reference, the EV6 charges from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes.

4/4

Its boxy design helps maximize the cargo space

The Kia EV5 stands out with its boxy design, maximizing cargo space and offering a unique aesthetic compared to competitors like the Volkswagen ID.4, Nissan Ariya, and Tesla Model 3. The interior also features a distinct design, with physical buttons and haptic controls, as well as a front-row bench seat option available in China. The EV5's rear seat can fold fully flat for added versatility, and a rear console refrigerator/warmer keeps food fresh during trips.