Now you have to wait less to own Toyota Glanza

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 23, 2023 | 11:25 am 2 min read

Toyota Glanza rolls on 16-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Toyota)

Toyota has announced a reduced waiting period for its popular premium hatchback, the Glanza, for September in India. The manual and automatic variants now have a waiting period of up to four weeks across the country, down from about eight weeks in August. This also reflects the steady demand for the Glanza on our shores. The Japanese carmaker is working on further decreasing the waiting time for customers.

Competitive pricing boosts Glanza's popularity

The Toyota Glanza has become a popular choice among Indian customers due to its competitive pricing, starting at Rs. 6.81 lakh, and premium features. Offered in four variants and five colors, the hatchback boasts a stylish design and advanced technology. The reduced waiting period is expected to make the hatchback even more appealing to potential buyers looking for a premium vehicle with a shorter delivery time.

Toyota updates waiting periods for other models as well

In addition to the Glanza, Toyota has also updated the waiting periods for several other models in September. Though the hatchback's waiting period stands at around four weeks currently, other models have varying timelines. Customers interested in purchasing a Toyota vehicle can check with its nearest dealership for the exact waiting period of their desired model. This ensures they have the most accurate information before making a decision.

