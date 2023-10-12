Yamaha unveils E-FV and ELOVE electric two-wheeler concepts: Check features

The Yamaha E-FV mini race bike concept features a clip-on handlebar and an upright windscreen

Yamaha has unveiled two exciting electric two-wheeler concepts, the E-FV electric mini race bike, and the ELOVE self-balancing electric scooter. Both concepts will debut at the upcoming Japan Mobility Show, scheduled from October 25 to November 5. The former is perfect for young racers, as it eliminates the need for clutch and gearbox operations. Meanwhile, the latter boasts the bikemaker's unique self-balancing technology, AMSAS (Advanced Motorcycle Stability Assist System).

The E-FV concept aims to kickstart racing training early

The E-FV electric mini race bike concept is designed to help kids kickstart their racing training with ease. It features speakers that produce sounds similar to traditional petrol-powered vehicles when starting up or turning off. This allows young riders to enjoy a realistic racing experience without the complexities of a clutch and gearbox. This EV could potentially change how young racers train and hone their skills in the future.

The ELOVE concept showcases self-balancing technology for two-wheelers

The ELOVE self-balancing scooter concept highlights Yamaha's AMSAS technology, which aims to enhance rider safety and stability. While specific details about the battery and motor remain under wraps, the e-scooter appears to have large wheels (possibly 14-inch), disc brakes on both wheels, telescopic front forks, and twin rear shock absorbers. Although still a concept, this scooter could eventually lead to a production model featuring advanced stability features for riders.

Yamaha's vision for zero motorcycle-related deaths by 2050

Yamaha has set an ambitious goal of achieving zero motorcycle-related deaths by 2050. The company plans to accomplish this primarily through its AMSAS technology, which has already been showcased on the YZF-R3 prototype model. The E-FV and ELOVE concepts further demonstrate the Japanese marque's dedication to improving rider safety. It paves the way for future production models with advanced stability assist systems.