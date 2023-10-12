Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally debuts at Rs. 30 lakh

Ducati has introduced the Multistrada V4 Rally, its most off-road-centric flagship adventure motorcycle, in India. The red color option is priced at Rs. 29.72 lakh, while the black-colored variant is available for Rs. 30 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). This model comes with a significant premium over the Multistrada V4 S on our shores. Standout features of the Rally version include increased suspension travel, higher ground clearance, a larger fuel tank, and a new offroad power mode.

It offers added comfort and convenience over standard model

The Multistrada V4 Rally sports a larger 30-liter fuel tank for longer range between fill-ups. Ducati has also revamped the front windscreen, making it 40mm taller and 20mm wider for enhanced wind protection. Moreover, updated luggage mounting points have been shifted further back to provide more legroom for the pillion rider. The cylinder deactivation technology, previously functional only when stationary, now also deactivates the rear cylinder bank while in motion and reactivates it on demand for improved fuel efficiency.

The ADV gets upgraded suspension setup and new offroad mode

Ducati has boosted the suspension travel on the Multistrada V4 Rally to 200mm at both ends, up from 170mm (front) and 180mm (rear) on the Multistrada V4 S. A new larger metal sump guard offers better underbelly protection for off-road excursions. To accommodate riders of various sizes, Ducati provides a range of seat and suspension options that can adjust the seat height from 805mm to 905mm. The new offroad power mode limits output to 115hp.