Ahead of launch, Maruti Suzuki eVX found testing in India

Nov 13, 2023

The eVX is expected to go on sale in 2025

Maruti Suzuki's upcoming electric SUV, eVX, has been seen undergoing testing on Indian streets, with a projected release date in 2025. Earlier this year, Suzuki presented the eVX concept at the Auto Expo, followed by an advanced version displayed at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show. The eVX is comparable in size to the Grand Vitara compact SUV and is expected to have a price tag of around Rs. 25 lakh (ex-showroom).

Design and interiors of Maruti Suzuki eVX

Images of the eVX prototype show a sealed grille, streamlined LED headlights, and robust bumpers. The SUV also sports a descending roofline, recessed door handles, and an air dam and skid plate on the bumpers for extra durability. The rear design is likely to include connected LED taillights and a sturdy rear bumper with a skid plate. The interior features a minimalist approach as showcased earlier, with dual integrated displays, a two-spoke steering wheel, and touch controls for essential functions.

Expected technical specifications and rivals

Suzuki is yet to reveal any technical details for the eVX. However, the previously displayed concept included a 60kWh battery pack, dual electric motors, an all-wheel-drive system, and an estimated range of 550km. When it hits the market in 2025, the Maruti Suzuki eVX will go head-to-head with models like the MG ZS EV and serve as a high-end option compared to the Tata Nexon EV and the Mahindra XUV400.