Tata Punch EV spotted testing with Nexon EV-like headlights

By Akash Pandey 05:44 pm Nov 13, 202305:44 pm

Tata Punch EV will offer a range of up to 315km

Tata Motors is all set to introduce the Punch EV in India later this year. The upcoming electric vehicle (EV) has been spotted during testing once more, revealing fresh design aspects and features. It will go head-to-head with the Citroen eC3. With a range of up to 315km, the Punch EV will be positioned between the Tigor EV and Nexon EV.

Design updates will include LED headlights and taillamps

Newly captured spy images of the Tata Punch EV reveal LED headlights akin to those on the Nexon EV, encased in a revamped housing. Additional design updates include reimagined LED DRLs, a refreshed grille and bumper, 5-spoke alloy wheels, and rear wheel disc brakes. In keeping with current Tata models, the electric version is also anticipated to feature connected LED taillights.

EV is expected to get revamped interior and advanced features

Significant enhancements are expected for the Punch EV's interior, like a larger 10.25-inch infotainment system and a novel two-spoke steering wheel featuring a lit Tata logo. Other amenities include an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, a gear selector boasting an integrated display, automatic climate control, a wireless phone charger, and a sunroof. Safety features will consist of ABS with EBD, up to six airbags, electronic stability control, a tire pressure monitoring system, and a rear parking camera accompanied by sensors.

It'll offer two powertrain choices for medium and long range

Two powertrain options will be available for the Tata Punch EV: Medium Range and Long Range. The Medium Range model could employ the Tigor EV's powertrain, while the Long Range version might incorporate the base powertrain from the Nexon EV. The Punch EV is set to be unveiled later this year with an estimated price of Rs. 12 lakh (ex-showroom), offering a high-end alternative to vehicles like the Tata Tiago EV and Tigor EV.