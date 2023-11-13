Mahindra Thar records 76,000 bookings, waiting period reaches 70 weeks

By Akash Pandey 05:01 pm Nov 13, 2023

Thar gets over 10,000 reservations every month (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Since its launch in October 2020, the Mahindra Thar has quickly risen to prominence as one of India's most sought-after SUVs in its category. As of November 2023, this trendy off-road vehicle has accumulated 76,000 open bookings. With over 10,000 reservations being made each month for the three-door SUV, it's clear that the Thar has captured the hearts of Indian consumers.

RWD hard-top diesel model has the highest waiting period

Unfortunately, the immense popularity of the Mahindra Thar has resulted in lengthy waiting times for eager buyers. As of November, those looking to purchase the RWD hard-top diesel model can expect to wait up to 70 weeks. On the other hand, the petrol variants have a waiting period of up to 22 weeks from the booking date. For those interested in a 4WD option, the wait time extends to approximately 24 weeks.

Thar comes in both RWD and 4WD configurations

The Mahindra Thar is available in both RWD and 4WD configurations, with petrol and diesel powertrain choices to suit a variety of customer needs and preferences. The petrol engine is a 2.0-liter unit that delivers 150hp and 300Nm of torque. Diesel enthusiasts can select between a 1.5-liter and a 2.0-liter mill. The smaller engine produces 117hp and 300Nm of torque, while the larger one offers 130hp. These diverse powertrain options ensure that Thar caters to a range of customer requirements.