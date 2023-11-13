Ninth-generation Toyota Camry to break cover tomorrow: What to expect

1/3

Auto 1 min read

Ninth-generation Toyota Camry to break cover tomorrow: What to expect

By Akash Pandey 04:19 pm Nov 13, 202304:19 pm

It will sit on the TNGA-K platform

Toyota will unveil the highly anticipated ninth-generation Camry at the 2023 LA Auto Show tomorrow, boasting a hybrid powertrain and all-wheel-drive (AWD) capabilities. Despite the increasing popularity of SUVs, the Camry remains a top choice for consumers in Europe and the US. The latest model is predicted to feature cutting-edge technology, including ADAS, HUD, enhanced driver safety packages, and an upgraded touchscreen infotainment system.

2/3

The sedan will feature a TNGA-K platform

The forthcoming Toyota Camry will be built on the company's new TNGA-K platform, while likely retaining the 2.5-liter four-cylinder hybrid engine. This mill currently generates 176hp/221Nm from the internal combustion engine (ICE), and an extra 199hp/202Nm from the electric motors. The entire system is connected to a continuously variable transmission (CVT) that powers the front wheels.

3/3

India launch is expected for the 9th-gen Camry

Although the Toyota Camry's popularity in India has waned, it still manages to sell approximately 150-200 units per month. Should Toyota introduce the new generation Camry to India, local assembly is expected to continue, with a potential new price tag of around Rs. 55 lakh (ex-showroom). The advanced features and hybrid technology of the ninth-generation Camry could potentially increase its appeal in the Indian market.