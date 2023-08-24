Nitin Gadkari to reveal flex-fuel-powered Toyota Camry on August 29

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 24, 2023 | 07:26 pm 2 min read

The Camry is a flagship sedan for Toyota in India. Representative image (Photo credit: Toyota)

Toyota is gearing up to unveil a BS6 Phase 2-compliant flex-fuel hybrid prototype, most likely the Camry, on August 29. This environmentally friendly vehicle will operate on 100% bioethanol fuel, generating 40% of the electricity needed for its hybrid system. Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, will reveal the prototype as part of the Japanese marque's commitment to achieving carbon neutrality.

Ethanol is more eco-friendly and affordable than petrol

The Camry flex-fuel prototype relies on ethanol, a renewable and domestically produced fuel source. It costs nearly half as much as petrol. Ethanol's lower emissions make it a more eco-friendly option, reducing dependence on foreign oil. With an expected mileage of 15 to 20km/liter, the flex-fuel-powered Toyota Camry will offer an affordable alternative to the petrol-based model available now.

Ethanol's cost advantage will attract more automakers

Currently, the price of ethanol stands at Rs. 60 per liter, compared to petrol's Rs. 100-120 per liter. This makes the biofuel an attractive option for environmentally conscious consumers. Other carmakers such as Maruti Suzuki are also developing flex-fuel vehicles. Last year, India's largest automaker showcased a WagonR prototype, which is capable of running on an 85% ethanol blend.

Flex-fuel vehicles will pave the way for a greener future

Flex-fuel vehicles play a crucial role in the transition to cleaner hybrid and electric vehicles. They offer a more sustainable and cost-effective solution. As more automakers tune their engines to become compatible with ethanol, consumers can expect to see an increasing number of eco-friendly options in the market.

