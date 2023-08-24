Renault aims to make your Onam special with attractive discounts

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 24, 2023 | 06:52 pm 1 min read

Kiger is the flagship offering for Renault in India (Photo credit: Renault)

Renault is celebrating the festive season of Onam by offering exclusive discounts and benefits to customers in Kerala. These limited-time offers are valid until August 31. The carmaker is providing savings of up to Rs. 75,000 on its entire range, which consists of the KWID, Triber, and Kiger. Existing Renault customers can also take advantage of loyalty benefits during this period.

A dealership in Kerela delivered 200 cars in a day

In a remarkable display of festive spirit, a Renault dealership in Kerala delivered 200 vehicles in a single day as part of the Onam celebrations. Sudhir Malhotra, Vice President of sales and marketing at Renault India, emphasized the company's commitment to enhancing customers' festive experiences. The carmaker aims to become an integral part of the joyful moments of its buyers.

Renault's innovative "Showroom On Wheels" initiative

In addition to these festive offers, Renault has introduced an unconventional "Showroom On Wheels" initiative across India. This innovative approach offers customers a unique and convenient way to explore the carmaker's entire vehicle range without visiting a traditional showroom. Recently showcased in Mumbai, the special initiative demonstrates the French marques' ongoing efforts to enhance overall customer experiences and satisfaction on our shores.

