MG cars available with big discounts in India this November

By Akash Pandey 02:31 pm Nov 13, 202302:31 pm

MG Astor bears the highest discount

MG Motor is offering a variety of discounts and incentives on its vehicles this month, including the Astor, Hector, ZS EV, Gloster, and the newly introduced Comet EV. The most significant savings can be found on the Astor Smart, Sharp, and Savvy AT models, with discounts reaching up to Rs. 2.10 lakh. These discounts consist of exchange offers, loyalty bonuses, and corporate benefits.

Benefits on Gloster SUV and ZS EV

All Gloster variants come with savings of up to Rs. 1.35 lakh, encompassing a consumer offer of Rs. 50,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000, a loyalty bonus of Rs. 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 15,000. The MG ZS EV offers a special anniversary price with a Rs. 50,000 exchange bonus, Rs. 20,000 loyalty bonus, and a corporate discount of Rs. 15,000 for all variants. However, its Excite trim also gets a consumer discount of Rs. 50,000.

Offers available on Comet EV and Hector

Competing against the Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3, the MG Comet EV has been well-received by Indian customers. In select states, RTO taxes are waived, and the vehicle also comes with a loyalty bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. The MG Hector is available with a Rs. 50,000 exchange bonus, Rs. 20,000 loyalty bonus, and Rs. 15,000 corporate discount. Its entry-level Style MT variant also gets a Rs. 25,000 consumer offer.

Breakdown of discounts available on the Astor

Up to Rs. 1.60 lakh discounts are available for the MG Astor Super MT, Smart MT, Smart MT Black Storm, Sharp MT, Super CVT, and Sharp CVT models. In November 2023, the Savvy CVT receives up to Rs. 1.35 lakh discounts. The Smart CVT and Smart CVT Black Storm models come with benefits of up to Rs. 1.85 lakh. The highest discounts, up to Rs. 2.10 lakh, are offered on the Astor Smart, Sharp, and Savvy AT trims.