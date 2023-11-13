Hyundai was India's second-best-selling car maker in October 2023

1/4

Auto 2 min read

Hyundai was India's second-best-selling car maker in October 2023

By Akash Pandey 01:44 pm Nov 13, 202301:44 pm

Hyundai CRETA claimed the top position in the company's lineup (Photo credit: Hyundai)

In October 2023, Hyundai experienced a 15% YoY sales increase and a 2% MoM growth. It sold a total of 55,128 units, becoming India's second most popular carmaker leaving Tata Motors behind by around 7,000 units. This is a significant rise from the 48,220 units sold in October 2022 and the 54,241 units sold in September 2023. Despite the boost in sales, Hyundai's market share experienced a slight decline, dropping from 14.3% in October 2022 to 14.1%.

2/4

CRETA and VENUE lead Hyundai's sales last month

The Hyundai CRETA took the lead as the top-selling model in the company's lineup last month, with a 10% YoY increase in sales to 13,077 units and a 3% MoM growth. The Hyundai VENUE trailed closely behind, boasting a 21% YoY sales growth to 11,581 units. However, it saw a 5% MoM decline, as it had sold 12,204 units in September 2023.

3/4

Mixed results for other Hyundai models

The Hyundai EXTER micro-SUV recorded sales of 8,097 units in October 2023 but faced a MoM decline from its previous month's sales of 8,647 units. The Hyundai i20 Elite experienced an 8% YoY decrease to 7,212 units but enjoyed an 11% MoM improvement from September's sales of 6,481 units. The Grand i10 also encountered a YoY decline to 6,551 units but saw a MoM increase of 25%.

4/4

Sales performance of Xcent, ALCAZAR, TUCSON, and more

Hyundai Xcent sales rose by 6% YoY to 2,313 units in October 2023 but witnessed an 11% MoM decline from September's 2,610 units. The ALCAZAR experienced a 35% YoY and 7% MoM decrease to 1,837 units. TUCSON sales plummeted by 59% YoY to 202 units and dropped by 15% MoM from September's 237 units. The IONIQ 5 and Kona also faced YoY and MoM declines in sales.