New-generation Suzuki Swift Sport launching by mid-2024: What to expect

By Akash Pandey 12:37 pm Nov 13, 202312:37 pm

It will offer a 48V mild-hybrid system

Maruti Suzuki's next-generation Swift Sport is anticipated to make its global premiere between March and May 2024. The fourth-generation Swift was recently unveiled at the Tokyo Mobility Show, and its test mule was seen in India, providing some crucial insights about the forthcoming model. Although the standard fourth-generation Swift is set to launch in India next year, the Sport variant is not expected to be introduced in the country.

Aggressive styling and reworked HEARTECT platform

The new Swift Sport will feature a bolder design than its regular counterpart. It will boast a more athletic appearance. It will be constructed on a significantly revamped version of the current HEARTECT platform, which will also be utilized by the standard model. While the dimensions of the Swift Sport will remain largely unchanged, Suzuki aims to decrease the body weight to enhance performance.

A 48V mild-hybrid system will be introduced

A key update in the new Swift Sport will be the incorporation of mild-hybrid technology within its powertrain. The 1.4-liter Boosterjet turbo-petrol engine will be maintained, but it will be combined with a new 48V mild-hybrid system. Although output figures are likely to stay mostly consistent, there may be a minor boost in power and torque due to the electric assistance provided by the mild-hybrid setup.

Enhancements will lead to improved fuel efficiency

Minor alterations to the new-gen Swift Sport's engine, such as compression ratio and fuel injection system adjustments, will improve its performance. These changes will also lead to increased low-end torque availability and superior fuel efficiency numbers. The transmission options for the Swift Sport will stay the same, offering both a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic unit.