Toyota Century luxury SUV debuts at Japan Mobility Show

By Pradnesh Naik 05:48 pm Oct 26, 202305:48 pm

Toyota Century SUV features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Toyota)

The Century SUV, Toyota's luxurious alternative to high-end vehicles like the Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Mercedes-Maybach GLS, made its first public debut at the Japan Mobility Show. With a price tag of $180,000, this SUV is designed to be chauffeur-driven, prioritizing the comfort of rear-seat passengers. Since 1967, the Century division has been crafting various versions of its namesake limousine for Japan's elite, and the latest SUV boasts a commanding presence with its boxy design and sleek surfaces.

It gets retractable power steps for added convenience

For those who prefer to drive their cars, the Century SUV comes equipped with a large central infotainment display from Lexus, a digital instrument cluster, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The rear doors open to 75 degrees, allowing easy access to the completely level cabin floor. Moreover, retractable power steps provide added convenience for passengers getting in and out of the vehicle. The SUV's wheelbase measures 2,950mm, making it approximately 40mm shorter than the Range Rover.

It features fully reclining rear seats and a refrigerator

Inside the Toyota Century SUV, passengers are treated to lavish amenities such as fully reclining rear seats, rear TV screens, and a refrigerator between each seat. The vehicle also includes a stereo system created in partnership with a musical instrument maker, delivering a captivating live performance experience. With its unveiling at the motor show, the SUV is poised to make a lasting impact on visitors.