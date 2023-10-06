Daihatsu unveils Vision Copen concept with stylish appearance, larger engine

The car has a rear-wheel-drive layout

Daihatsu has unveiled the Vision Copen concept, a larger and more powerful version of its popular kei car, the Copen. Set to make its debut at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show, the Vision Copen is almost as big as Mazda's Miata, measuring 3,835mm in length and 1,694mm in width. Unlike the standard Copen, which is limited in size due to kei car regulations, this concept features a rear-wheel-drive layout, similar to the Mazda MX-5.

Significant performance upgrades for the Vision Copen

The Vision Copen swaps out the standard model's turbocharged 0.6-liter, three-cylinder engine for a beefier 1.3-liter unit. Although specific output figures haven't been released, it's expected that the larger engine will generate significantly more power than the kei car's 63hp of power and 92.2Nm of torque. Interestingly, the concept seems to be equipped with an automatic transmission, rather than the manual gearbox available for the standard model.

Carbon-neutral fuel and familiar design language

Daihatsu's press release states that the Vision Copen's internal combustion engine is designed to run on carbon-neutral (CN) fuel. Despite its bigger size, the concept maintains a design that's unmistakably Copen. It comes with an electrically retractable hardtop, similar to the first-generation model's Active Top. Inside, you'll find a digital instrument cluster, a compact infotainment system, capacitive-touch buttons, and door loops.

Last of the sporty Kei cars

The Daihatsu Copen is currently the last sporty kei car on the market, following Honda's discontinuation of its S660 in 2022, and Suzuki's cessation of Cappuccino production in 1998. The mid-engined Autozam AZ-1 was also discontinued in 1994, along with its Suzuki counterpart, the Cara. The Vision Copen concept represents a potential evolution for the Copen, offering a larger, more powerful option while maintaining the fun-to-drive spirit of its kei car origins.