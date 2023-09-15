Lexus LC500h Limited Edition arrives at Rs. 2.5 crore

Lexus LC500h Limited Edition arrives at Rs. 2.5 crore

Written by Dwaipayan Roy September 15, 2023

The car runs on a hybrid powertrain

Toyota-owned luxury brand Lexus has introduced a limited edition version of its sports coupe, the LC500h in India. The model boasts exclusive exterior and interior cosmetic changes, as well as aerodynamic enhancements. Priced at Rs. 2.50 crore, the LC500h Limited Edition remains mechanically unaltered from the standard model, and the firm has not disclosed the number of units up for grabs.

The car gets 21-inch wheels and carbon fiber wing

The LC500h Limited Edition features a special shade of white paint known as 'Hakugin,' which is coated in a satin finish resembling unglazed porcelain. The exterior also includes black elements on the front grille and rear diffuser region and 21-inch wheels with a matte black finish. To improve aerodynamics, the car has a fixed rear carbon fiber wing and front bumper canards.

Serene Kachi-Blue interior with Alcantara touches

Inside, the Lexus LC500h Special Edition sports a new color called Kachi-Blue. It is a shade of blue that promotes calmness within the cabin. Alcantara is extensively used throughout the coupe for its anti-slip property and ability to not reflect light. Additionally, a 'Special Edition' scuff plate is present on the units of this limited-run model.

Powerful hybrid mill and advanced transmission

The LC500h Limited Edition is powered by a 3.5-liter, naturally-aspirated, V6 petrol engine, coupled with an electric motor and a self-charging Lithium-ion battery pack. The combustion engine produces 300hp/348Nm, while the motor generates 180hp/330Nm for a combined output of 359hp. Transmission duties are handled by a 4-speed automatic gearbox with a CVT. In manual mode, the driver can choose from a total of 10 gear ratios.

