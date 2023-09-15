Mercedes-Benz India opens its EV charging network to all comers

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 15, 2023 | 06:10 pm 2 min read

The AMG EQS 53 4MATIC is currently the flagship EV model for Mercedes-Benz (Photo credit: Mercedes-AMG)

Mercedes-Benz has announced plans to extend its electric vehicles (EVs) charging network to customers of other brands. The company aims to accelerate the adoption of EVs in the country. With the largest network in the luxury car segment, Mercedes-Benz India offers 140 chargers at various locations, including 40 fast chargers. The company's decision will allow all EV owners, regardless of brand, to access its fast-charging network.

The carmaker has launched an app for location charging points

In a bid to support the EV transition in India, Mercedes-Benz is democratizing its ultra-fast charging network for all EV customers across brands. This move allows EV owners to enjoy the luxurious Mercedes-Benz experience while using the company's charging network. Additionally, Mercedes-Benz has developed an app in collaboration with Bengaluru-based Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI), providing access to 150 superchargers. The app can be downloaded by any EV owner to find Mercedes-Benz's charging points.

The app will promote EV adoption on our shores

The app enables any EV customer, whether they own a Mercedes or not, to access the company's fast charging network across India. It aims to assist users in their daily commute or other travel needs, further promoting the adoption of electric vehicles in the country. This initiative showcases Mercedes-Benz's commitment to supporting the growth of EV infrastructure and encouraging sustainable mobility solutions on our shores.

