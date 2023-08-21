RUF pays homage to Porsche 911 with one-off Tribute model

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 21, 2023 | 12:05 am 2 min read

RUF Tribute 911 features a fixed-type large rear spoiler (Photo credit: RUF Automobile)

Bavaria-based automaker and performance tuner RUF Automobile is paying homage to the iconic Porsche 911 with the special one-off Tribute model. Designed by Alois Ruf Jr., the ultra-rare hand-built sports car is made using carbon fiber chassis and body panels. The unique four-wheeler draws power from a modified 3.6-liter, air-cooled, flat-six engine that develops 550hp. Here are its top features.

Why does this story matter?

Founded in 1939 by Alois Ruf Sr., RUF Automobile is known for tuning as well as creating high-performance sports cars based on various Porsche models. The brand is known for its engineering excellence and authenticity. The auto shop is commemorating the iconic 911 moniker's 60th anniversary by revealing a hand-built one-off Tribute using premium materials such as carbon fiber and aluminum.

The sports car remains true to the original Porsche design

The RUF Tribute 911 remains true to the iconic Porsche 911 design from the 1960s. The coupe features a sculpted hood, resto-modded oval-shaped headlights with DRLs, a raked windscreen, a wide air dam, a sloping roofline, flared wheel arches, and designer wheels. The rear end of the sports car gets connected-type taillights and a large boot-mounted spoiler.

Its chassis is entirely made using carbon fiber

To keep the car's kerb weight down, the automaker has rebuilt its chassis and all body panels using carbon fiber. This move makes sure that the coupe retains its agile handling characteristic, without compromising on structural integrity.

It will get 2 seats and manual AC

Although the interiors of the RUF Tribute 911 are not officially revealed, we believe the sporty two-seater cabin will remain identical to the design seen on various 1960s models. It will feature bucket-type seats, premium leather upholstery, analog dials and gauges, a three-spoke steering wheel, and a manual AC. However, much like the carmaker's other resto-modded models, the one-off coupe will also feature airbags.

It is backed by a 3.6-liter, flat-six engine

Powering the RUF Tribute 911 is a modified 3.6-liter, air-cooled, flat-six engine that puts out a maximum power of 550hp. The engine uses billet aluminum cylinder heads and a four-cam, three-valve setup with variable valve timing.

