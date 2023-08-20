Bharat NCAP to launch on August 22; elevating vehicle safety

Written by Akash Pandey August 20, 2023

Bharat NCAP will be implemented across India beginning October 1 (Representative image)

The Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP) will be launched on August 22 by the Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari. The goal is to enhance road safety in India by elevating safety standards for motor vehicles weighing up to 3,500kg. Car manufacturers can voluntarily submit their vehicles for testing, and ratings will be awarded based on crash-test performance.

Crash safety ratings will help customers make better buying decisions

The Bharat NCAP will serve as a valuable tool for car buyers to evaluate crash safety in India's vehicle market. Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) anticipates that the new safety regulation will boost demand for safer cars and motivate manufacturers to comply with the standards. The safety ratings will enable consumers to compare safety of various vehicles when making their purchase decisions.

Bharat NCAP will boost Indian auto exports too

MoRTH expects the Bharat NCAP to have a positive impact on both domestic demand and export potential. By implementing higher safety standards, Indian cars will be better equipped to compete in the global market, thereby increasing the export potential of car manufacturers in the country. This initiative has already received support from several major auto manufacturers in India, including Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, and Mahindra.

