Ford unveils its most powerful road-legal car yet: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy September 15, 2023 | 07:52 pm 2 min read

The car costs around Rs. 2.5 crore

US automaker Ford has introduced its most powerful road car, the Mustang GTD. It is a carbon-fiber-bodied, aerodynamically optimized, track-ready machine designed to compete with the best European sports cars. Priced at around $300,000 (roughly Rs. 2.5 crore) in the US, the GTD is set to be manufactured in limited numbers starting late next year. The UK will also receive an allocation, with pricing and numbers yet to be confirmed.

GTD aims to rival top European sports cars

The Mustang GTD was developed by a small team of engineers in a nondescript storage garage at Ford's Michigan headquarters. Their goal was to create a Mustang capable of taking on top European racing machines. Ford is now targeting a sub-seven-minute lap time at the Nürburgring, which would place the GTD on par with the Porsche 911 GT2 RS, Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, and Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.

What about its design and interiors?

The Mustang GTD sits on a double-wishbone frame and has 20-inch forged aluminum/magnesium wheels, a prominent front splitter, swept-back headlights, and a large rear wing. Inside, there are bucket-style seats, an infotainment system with support for OTA updates, and 3D-printed paddle shifters made of titanium sourced from retired F22 fighter planes. The lightweight car tips the scales at less than 1,768kg.

It is fueled by a 5.2-liter V8 engine

The Ford Mustang GTD draws power from a bespoke 5.2-liter, supercharged, V8 engine that puts out more than 800hp of power. The mill flaunts modifications such as a titanium active-valve exhaust system, dry sump lubrication, and dual air inlets. It is linked to an 8-speed DCT gearbox. The coilover suspension setup with Adaptive Spool Valve (ASV) damper technology, ensures better handling on the roads.

