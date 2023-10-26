MG Hector to become more costly in India next month

MG Hector to become more costly in India next month

By Pradnesh Naik

MG Hector rolls on 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels (Photo credit: MG Motor)

MG Motor is set to adjust the pricing of its mid-size SUV, the Hector, in India. The updated prices will take effect on November 1. A report from Carwale reveals that the price hike for the SUV will be up to Rs. 40,000. This development marks the latest shift in the pricing approach for the well-liked vehicle, which will begin at Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

Petrol and diesel variants to witness different price increments

The petrol-powered versions of the MG Hector will undergo a price hike of up to Rs. 35,000, while the diesel models will face a steeper increase of up to Rs. 40,000. Despite these adjustments, the dual-tone variants will still carry a premium of Rs. 20,000 over the standard model. This action is anticipated to influence the overall sales and demand for the SUV in our market.

Hector is available in six trims and two powertrain options

The MG Hector is available in six trims namely Style, Shine, Smart, Smart Pro, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro. The SUV gets two powertrain choices: a 1.5-liter petrol engine and a 2.0-liter diesel motor. The former can be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a CVT gearbox, while the latter is exclusively offered with a manual transmission. This broad selection caters to a variety of customer preferences and needs in the mid-size SUV category.