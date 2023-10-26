2024 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX breaks cover: Check features

2024 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX rides on 17-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Kawasaki)

Kawasaki has revealed the 2024 iteration of the Ninja 1000SX, a refreshed addition to its renowned Ninja lineup for global markets. While the motorcycle is set to hit other countries shortly, it is anticipated to reach Indian shores in 2024. The newest model maintains the assertive aesthetics and features of the 2023 version but introduces a new Metallic Matte Graphite Gray color paired with Metallic Diablo Black and bold red accents on the fairing.

It comes equipped with advanced electronic riding aids

The revamped Ninja 1000SX continues to offer advanced amenities such as dual LED headlights and a full-color TFT screen. It gets electronic riding aids such as dual-channel ABS, cruise control, riding modes, and a three-level traction control system. Additionally, it provides two power modes, a bi-directional quick-shifter, and an IMU-based Kawasaki Cornering Management Function. With no major design alterations aside from the new color option, the updated sports tourer remains a strong competitor in its category.

It retains the potent 1,043cc, inline-four engine

The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX largely remains consistent in terms of engine, hardware, and features when compared to its previous iteration. It is still powered by a 1,043cc, inline-four, liquid-cooled engine that generates 140hp of maximum power and 111Nm of peak torque. The mill is coupled with a 6-speed gearbox, with an assist and slipper clutch. The motorcycle also retains its full-fairing design characterized by sharp angles and folds, as well as a sleek tail section.