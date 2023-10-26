2025 Kia K5 arrives with refreshed look, more tech features

By Pradnesh Naik 03:05 pm Oct 26, 202303:05 pm

The 2025 Kia K5 rides on designer dual-tone alloy wheels (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

Nearly four years after the debut of the fifth-generation model, Kia Motors has provided a mid-cycle facelift for the K5 sedan. The car showcases revamped headlights and taillights, taking cues from recent EV designs, along with a new front bumper featuring larger air vents. These changes may not be as dramatic as some of the carmaker's previous facelifts. It boasts new wheel options, Wolf Gray and Moonscape Matte Gray colors, and has a sporty black version that minimizes metallic accents.

Its cabin features curved screens and a fingerprint sensor

More significant updates, such as a reimagined dashboard designed to house two curved screens, can be found inside the 2025 Kia K5's sporty five-seater cabin. The clunky gear lever has been swapped out for a compact rotary selector, and a fingerprint sensor now resides on the lower center console. Additional improvements include a new head-up display, extra sound-dampening materials, high-resolution front and rear cameras with recording capabilities, and enhanced support for over-the-air updates.

It is offered with four powertrain options

The refreshed Kia K5 is now available with four powertrain choices. It gets a 2.0-liter, naturally aspirated, petrol engine that develops 160hp and a 1.6-liter, turbocharged petrol unit that produces 180hp. It also has a 2.0-liter LPI (Liquid Propane Injection) motor that makes 146hp and a 2.0-liter petrol-hybrid setup that combines a 152hp petrol mill with a 38.6kW electric motor. Prices for the 2025 K5 start at KRW 27,840,000 (roughly Rs. 17.04 lakh) in the South Korean market.