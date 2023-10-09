Afghanistan's Simurgh supercar showcased at Geneva Motor Show: Check features

The Simurgh will take part in the 24-hours of Le Mans endurance race

Afghanistan's first-ever supercar, the Simurgh, has made its global debut at the Geneva International Motor Show, held in Doha, Qatar. Named after a mythical Persian creature, the Simurgh is developed by Kabul-based manufacturer Entop in collaboration with Afghanistan Technical Vocational Institute (ATVI). Entop has a team of 30 people led by CEO Mohammad Reza Ahmadi. Despite facing challenges like the pandemic and the Taliban takeover, Ahmadi aimed to create a unique vehicle to put Afghanistan on the automotive map.

The journey of Simurgh

The Simurgh first gained attention in January when a video featuring an earlier version of the car, then called Mada9, was shared by a Taliban spokesperson. The video showed former insurgents admiring the vehicle. Ahmadi and his team have managed to bring it to Doha for its international debut after raising $130,000 through crowdfunding from 45,000 people. Entop now aims to raise €30 million to perfect the Simurgh and enter it in the prestigious 24-hour of Le Mans endurance race.

The car sports a glossy all-black paint theme

The Simurgh boasts a stylish, glossy black exterior finish. It features elegant LED headlights, slim LED taillights, a distinctive front splitter, black alloy wheels, and pronounced fender flares. The well-designed side profile incorporates spacious air intakes and a prominent rear diffuser, while the gracefully sloping roofline is designed to enhance its aerodynamic performance. Simurgh is designed for speed, sporting a low-slung, Batmobile-like appearance.

Simurgh is powered by a four-cylinder Toyota Corolla-sourced engine

The Simurgh is driven by a rear-mounted four-cylinder engine, which has been sourced from a 2000 Toyota Corolla. This mid-engine supercar positions its powerplant within a tubular chassis, enveloped by lightweight composite materials. Entop has asserted that the engine underwent modifications tailored for the Simurgh. However, it has not disclosed the specific technical details. The company plans to begin selling the Simurgh after it competes in the Le Mans race, where it can be tested and prove its capabilities.